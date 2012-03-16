Vizrt Ltd. Announces Dividend Distribution

Bergen, Norway, March 16, 2012. Vizrt Ltd. (Oslo Main List: VIZ)

Vizrt, a leading provider of content production tools for the digital media industry, announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company has decided on the distribution of a gross cash dividend of NOK 0.86 per each one ordinary share of the company for a total of approximately NOK 57.0 million (approximately USD 10.2 million). From this amount the company shall withhold taxes at source at a rate of 20% as required by Israeli law. The net dividend to be received per ordinary share of the Company shall be NOK 0.69.

The cash dividend will be payable on March 29, 2012 to shareholders of record as of the close of the Oslo Børs on March 22, 2012. The shares will trade ex-dividend from and including March 20, 2012.

The Company has decided on a dividend policy going forward, aimed at distributing between one third and two thirds of the annual normalized profit. The dividend decided on for this year is two thirds of the annual normalized profits.

Shareholders who may wish to investigate their ability to receive full or partial refund of the withholding tax (based on the tax treaty of their place of residence and Israel), may approach Mr. Ilan Ben Eli of Ernst & Young Israel at - ilan.beneli@il.ey.com directly. Such process handling will be done at each shareholder's own expense.









About Vizrt:

Vizrt provides real-time 3D graphics and asset management tools for the broadcast industry - from award-winning animations & maps to online publishing tools. Vizrt's products are used by the world's leading broadcasters and publishing houses, including: CNN, CBS, Fox, the BBC, BSkyB, ITN, ZDF, Star TV, Network 18, TV Today, CCTV, NHK, The Globe and Mail, Times Online, The Telegraph, and Welt Online. Furthermore, many world-class production houses and corporate institutions such as the Stock Exchanges in New York and London use Vizrt systems.

Vizrt is a public company traded on the Oslo Main List: VIZ, ISIN: IL0010838154. For further information please refer to www.vizrt.com

Investors and media contacts: