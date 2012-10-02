VOLTA FINANCE - LIQUIDITY ENHANCEMENT CONTRACT QUARTERLY REPORT SEPTEMBER 2012

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Guernsey, 2 October 2012 - Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta Finance”) hereby reports on the performance of the LEC (Liquidity Enhancement Contract) that has been signed between the Company and Kepler Corporate Finance (The Liquidity Provider).



For its first quarter, from end of June to end of September 2012, The Liquidity Provider purchased 29 244 shares and sold 4 514 shares in the capital of the Company, ISIN Code BB00B1GHHH78, (collectively the “Shares”) on Euronext Amsterdam through 28 trades.



The first trade executed by The Liquidity Provider on behalf of the LEC was the 11th September 2012.



The volume traded on behalf of the LEC represented 8.9% of a total volume of 380 410 Shares traded during the same period (from 11 September to the end of September 2012)



It should also be noted that Volta’s Shares also traded outside Euronext Amsterdam, between brokers (Source Bloomberg, Volume Across All Brokers), for a total of 617 750 Shares during the same 15-day period.





ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED



Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Laws, 1994 to 1996 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam. Its investment objectives are to preserve capital and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. For this purpose, it pursues a multi-asset investment strategy targeting various underlying assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; automobile loans. Volta Finance Limited’s basic approach to its underlying assets is through vehicles and arrangements that provide leveraged exposure to some of those underlying assets.



Volta Finance Limited has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris, an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.



ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS



AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with EUR542 billion in assets under management as of the end of December 2011. AXA IM employs approximately 2,399 people around the world and operates out of 21 countries.



CONTACTS



Company Secretary

State Street (Guernsey) Limited

volta.finance@ais.statestreet.com

+44 (0) 1481 715601



Portfolio Administrator

Deutsche Bank

voltaadmin@list.db.com



For the Investment Manager

AXA Investment Managers Paris

Serge Demay

serge.demay @axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47



This press release is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or inducement to acquire shares in Volta Finance. Its circulation may be prohibited in certain jurisdictions and no recipient may circulate copies of this document in breach of such limitations or restrictions.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Volta Finance has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of any offering of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of any securities in the United States.



This document is being distributed by Volta Finance Limited in the United Kingdom only to investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Market Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or high net worth companies and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(A) to (E) of the Order (“Relevant persons”). The shares are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire the shares will be engaged only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.



This press release contains statements that are, or may deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “anticipated”, “expects”, “intends”, “is/are expected”, “may”, “will” or “should”. They include the statements regarding the level of the dividend, the current market context and its impact on the long-term return of Volta’s investments. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Volta Finance’s actual results, portfolio composition and performance may differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. Volta Finance does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements.



Any target information is based on certain assumptions as to future events which may not prove to be realised. Due to the uncertainty surrounding these future events, the targets are not intended to be and should not be regarded as profits or earnings or any other type of forecasts. There can be no assurance that any of these targets will be achieved. In addition, no assurance can be given that the investment objective will be achieved.



