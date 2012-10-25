Delhaize Group : Disclosure of major shareholding

BRUSSELS, Belgium, October 25, 2012 - Pursuant to the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 relating to the publication of major shareholdings in listed companies, Delhaize Group (Euronext Brussels: DELB - NYSE: DEG), the Belgian international food retailer, has received a notification of the threshold of 10% being crossed by Silchester International Investors LLP which owns 10.05% of Delhaize Group’s voting rights.

On October 22, 2012, Silchester International Investors LLP notified Delhaize Group that as of October 19, 2012 Silchester International Investors LLP owned 10 242 561 Delhaize Group shares, representing 10.05% of its voting rights.

This is an increase of 5 115 879 shares compared to the previous notification of ownership of 5 126 682 shares received on July 1, 2011.

Silchester International Investors LLP is controlled by Silchester Partners Limited, which holds over 90% of its capital interests. Stephen C. Butt, Silchester’s Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, and his family control approximately 50.5% of the shares of Silchester Partners Limited.

Silchester International Investors LLP acts as the fully discretionary investment manager for a number of funds, such as Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Taxable Trust, Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Group Trust, Silchester International Investors Tobacco Free International Value Equity Trust, Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust and The Cavella Trust.

Silchester International Investors LLP has sole and exclusive proxy voting authority over the Delhaize Group voting rights that are the subject of this disclosure. The notification mentioned however that Silchester International Investors LLP does not act as custodian, and therefore the Delhaize Group shares are not held in its name.

Delhaize Group is a Belgian international food retailer present in eleven countries on three continents. At the end of the second quarter of 2012, Delhaize Group’s sales network consisted of 3 365 stores. In 2011, Delhaize Group posted € 21.1 billion ($ 29.4 billion) in revenues and € 475 million ($ 661 million) in net profit (Group share). At the end of June 2012, Delhaize Group employed approximately 158 000 people. Delhaize Group’s stock is listed on NYSE Euronext Brussels (DELB) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEG).

