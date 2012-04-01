Update on operations in Kurdistan

As of 1 April 2012, the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has instructed DNO International ASA to halt delivery of that portion of crude oil produced from the Tawke oil field that was destined for the Iraqi national pipeline system for eventual export through Turkey.
All other Tawke crude oil and refined product deliveries and field operations remains unaffected. All exploration and development operations on wells Peshkabir-1, Tawke-14, Tawke-15 and Tawke-1A, continue as before and as per plan.
A press release has been issued by the KRG on the matter and is attached.
Oslo, 1 April 2012
DNO International ASA
Corporate Communications
