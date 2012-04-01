FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 6 years ago

Update on operations in Kurdistan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

As of 1 April 2012, the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has instructed DNO International ASA to halt delivery of that portion of crude oil produced from the Tawke oil field that was destined for the Iraqi national pipeline system for eventual export through Turkey.

All other Tawke crude oil and refined product deliveries and field operations remains unaffected. All exploration and development operations on wells Peshkabir-1, Tawke-14, Tawke-15 and Tawke-1A, continue as before and as per plan.

A press release has been issued by the KRG on the matter and is attached.

Oslo, 1 April 2012

DNO International ASA
Corporate Communications

For more information:

Media:
Communication Director Tom Bratlie
Phone: +47 905 21 904

Financial market:
CFO Haakon Sandborg
Phone: +47 23 23 84 80

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)


