FRO - Buyback of 4.50 % Frontline Ltd. Convertible Bond Issue 2010/2015 - ISIN NO 001057149.0

Frontline Ltd. (the “Company” or “Frontline”) announces that the Company’s subsidiary Bandama Investment Ltd. has through market purchases executed March 5, 2012 bought USD 10,000,000 notional in the 4.50 % Frontline Ltd. Convertible Bond Issue 2010/2015 - ISIN NO 001057149.0 at a purchase price of 54%.



After the purchase, Frontline holds USD 10,000,000 notional representing 4.4% in the 4.50 % Frontline Ltd. Convertible Bond Issue 2010/2015 - ISIN NO 001057149.0.



March 5, 2012

The Board of Directors

Frontline Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Jens Martin Jensen, Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS, +47 23 11 40 00

Inger M. Klemp, Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS, +47 23 11 40 76



