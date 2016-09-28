FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taqa considers sale of Dutch businesses, including Bergermeer storage - report
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Taqa considers sale of Dutch businesses, including Bergermeer storage - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Co Pjsc is considering the sale of all its Dutch activities, including its gas storage facilities in Bergermeer, Het Financieele Dagblad reports.

* Financieele Dagblad cites anonymous sources "in the know".

* Spokesman for company says there is "not currently a bidding process" for Bergermeer but declined to comment on future plans in the Netherlands.

* Bergermeer has a gas storage capacity of 4.1 billion cubic meters.

* Taqa bought the Dutch operations from BP, including some North Sea oil and gas operations, in 2006 for $700 million. Further company coverage:

