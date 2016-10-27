FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KPN to sell part of Telefonica Deutschland stake
October 27, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-KPN to sell part of Telefonica Deutschland stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Kpn Nv

* Kpn announces plans to sell part of its stake in Telefonica Deutschland

* KPN: to sell 150 million shares, or around 5 percent of Telefonica Deutschland's outstanding share capital

* KPN: sale will reduce its remaining stake in Telefonica Deutschland to 15.5 percent

* KPN: to return 70 percent of proceeds to shareholders

* KPN: will pay special dividend with most proceeds from telefonica deutschland stake sale; use rest to pay down debt Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage:

