9 months ago
BRIEF-ASML CEO: No further mergers among big computer chip maker suppliers
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
November 17, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ASML CEO: No further mergers among big computer chip maker suppliers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV

* ASML CEO Peter Wennink: does not expect further consolidation among semiconductor manufacturer suppliers

* ASML CEO says 50 percent gross margin target by 2020 is "very achievable"

* ASML CEO: EUV systems will succeed but "there will be some speed bumps in next 1-1.5 years"

* ASML CEO: Estimates market share at 27-30 percent of total semiconductor manufacturer supplier market

* ASML CEO: Zeiss SMT joint venture will be accretive to margins

* ASML CEO: Had wanted to own Zeiss semiconductor ops for many years

