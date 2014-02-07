Structural reforms are working in Greece, euro area-central bank chief

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Structural and fiscal reforms in Greece and the euro area are working but the situation in the debt-laden country remains fragile, partly due to political uncertainty, Greece’s central bank chief said on Friday.

“Supported by the ECB’s policies and the strengthening of the EU’s architecture, that recipe is working,” Provopoulos said in a speech. “Political uncertainty, and the risks associated with that uncertainty, could escalate ahead of the European Parliamentary and local Greek elections that will take place in May, undermining the recovery.”

“Despite these risks, I am confident that Grecovery is on the way,” he said.