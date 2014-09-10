FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Greek toy seller Jumbo says July-Aug sales up "more than" 10 pct y/y
September 10, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Greek toy seller Jumbo says July-Aug sales up "more than" 10 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

ATHENS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest toy seller Jumbo said on Wednesday that revenues for July and August rose “more than” 10 percent year-on-year.

The company, which operates 52 stores in Greece and 14 in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania, did not provide a specific figure for the period, the first two months of its fiscal year.

Jumbo reiterated its full-year outlook for a 4-6 percent rise in sales. The company said it will release on Sept. 25 results for its 2013-14 fiscal year which ended in June. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

