Greek bank deposits drop 0.9 pct in January

ATHENS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Greek bank deposits fell in January after a 2.05 percent increase in the previous month, data released by the country’s central bank showed on Thursday.

Business and household deposits decreased by 1.15 billion euros, or 0.93 percent month-on-month to 122.23 billion euros ($134.7 billion) , their lowest level since November 2003. They had risen to 123.38 billion euros in December.

Greek banks have seen only a trickle of deposit inflows six months after the country clinched a third international bailout to stay in the euro zone and remain hooked on central bank borrowing to plug their funding gap.

Greece saw a 42 billion euro deposit outflow from December to July last year. Capital controls imposed on June 28 helped contain the flight, which sharply increased Greek banks’ dependence on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou)