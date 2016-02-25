FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek bank deposits drop 0.9 pct in January
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Greek bank deposits drop 0.9 pct in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Greek bank deposits fell in January after a 2.05 percent increase in the previous month, data released by the country’s central bank showed on Thursday.

Business and household deposits decreased by 1.15 billion euros, or 0.93 percent month-on-month to 122.23 billion euros ($134.7 billion) , their lowest level since November 2003. They had risen to 123.38 billion euros in December.

Greek banks have seen only a trickle of deposit inflows six months after the country clinched a third international bailout to stay in the euro zone and remain hooked on central bank borrowing to plug their funding gap.

Greece saw a 42 billion euro deposit outflow from December to July last year. Capital controls imposed on June 28 helped contain the flight, which sharply increased Greek banks’ dependence on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.