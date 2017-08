July 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of Cyprus Pcl trading update:

* Says H1 2016 net profit seen at 56 million euros ($62.13 million)

* Second-quarter profit of 6 million euros

* Operating profit before provisions of 135 million euros in Q2 2016 compared to 146 million in Q1 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Reporting by Michele Kambas)