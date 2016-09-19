FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Aegean Airlines swings to loss in H1, due to weak demand
September 19, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

Greece's Aegean Airlines swings to loss in H1, due to weak demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Aegean Airlines swung to a loss in the first half of 2016 due to weak demand at home and a value added tax increase, Greece's largest carrier said on Monday.

The company reported a net loss of 23.7 million euros ($26.51 million) in the first half of the year, versus a profit of 14.8 million in the same period last year. Sales were flat, at 403.5 million euros.

Domestic passenger traffic grew 5 percent in the same period, to 5.2 million passengers.

"Weak demand during the second quarter of the year and mainly during May and June, negatively impacted our operating results and profitability," Aegean's Chief Executive Dimity's Gerogiannis said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
