Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 North American Energy Partners Inc
* North American Energy Partners Inc announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Quarterly revenue rose 18.2 percent to C$92.8 million
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.31
* Says "oil price appears to have stabilized at around US$50 per barrel and may head higher as 2017 unfolds"
* Believes has work opportunities to still meet its financial growth targets for 2017
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.