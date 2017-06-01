FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-DSMB recommends Eleven Bio's pivotal trial testing Vicinium continue as planned
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-DSMB recommends Eleven Bio's pivotal trial testing Vicinium continue as planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to clarify that board makes recommendations, not the company.)

June 1 (Reuters) - Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc

* Eleven Biotherapeutics announces Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommendation to continue phase 3 registration trial with vicinium in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer based on review of safety and efficacy data

* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc says expects to complete patient enrollment in 2H2017 and to report topline 3-month data in 2Q2018

* Says DSMB recommended that trial continue without modification

* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc - plans to enroll 134 patients for trial, at over 70 centers in United States and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.