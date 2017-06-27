UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz hit by cyber attack, output unaffected
MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.
(Corrects source to Avenue Therapeutics from Fortress Biotech) Avenue Therapeutics Inc :
* Avenue Therapeutics prices initial public offering of $33,000,000 of common stock
* Says initial public offering of 5.50 million common shares priced at $6.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.
WASHINGTON, June 27 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday fined Bank of New York Mellon $3 million for overstating its capital ratios after an error in how it measured the risks in a portfolio of assets.