REFILE-BRIEF-DBV Technologies SA confirms initiation of Viaskin Peanut global phase III trial
#Corrections News
June 23, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-DBV Technologies SA confirms initiation of Viaskin Peanut global phase III trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company name in headline)

June 23 (Reuters) - DBV Technologies SA :

* Confirms planned initiation of Viaskin peanut global phase III clinical trial in children following end-of-phase II meeting with FDA and PIP approval by EMA

* Based on regulatory consultations, company plans to initiate a global phase III trial with Viaskin Peanut in Q4 2015

* Says additional development plans for Viaskin Peanut in younger and older patients will be discussed with FDA in H2 2015

* Clinical data from CoFar6 using Viaskin Peanut, is also expected to be reported in late 2015 or early 2016

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
