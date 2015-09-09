FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cellectis H1 operating loss widens to 15.7 million euros
#Healthcare
September 9, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cellectis H1 operating loss widens to 15.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9(Reuters) - Cellectis SA :

* Reported on Tuesday H1 total revenues and other income of 17.2 million euros ($19.19 million) (H1 2014: 10.2 million euros)

* H1 operating loss amounted to 15.7 million euros (H1 2014: loss of 5.0 million euros)

* H1 net loss attributable to shareholders of Cellectis amounted to 16.0 million euros (H1 2014: loss of 7.4 million euros)

* Q2 net loss attributable to shareholders of Cellectis amounted to 22.2 million euros, or 0.63 euros per share

* Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2015 amounted to 283.9 million euros compared to 112.3 million euros as of December 31, 2014

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

