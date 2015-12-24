FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cellectis files first clinical trial application for UCART19
December 24, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cellectis files first clinical trial application for UCART19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Cellectis SA :

* Announces the submission of a clinical trial application (CTA) to the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) requesting approval to initiate UCART19 First-in-Human clinical investigation in leukaemia in the United Kingdom

* This study aims to include CD19-positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) patients

* Says other eligibility criteria to enter clinical trials will be assessed by the investigators

