7 months ago
BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy says estimated 2016 total capital expenditures $687.2 mln
#Market News
January 23, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy says estimated 2016 total capital expenditures $687.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc provides operational update

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - current WI production is approximately 32,000 boepd.

* Gran Tierra - based on midpoint of 2017 WI production guidance of 34,000 to 38,000 boepd, forecasting a 16 percent increase over Q4 2016 production

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc says estimated 2016 total capital expenditures $687.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

