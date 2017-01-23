FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners to acquire all units of Brookfield Canada Office Properties not currently owned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners Lp

* Brookfield Property Partners proposes to acquire all units of Brookfield Canada Office Properties not currently owned

* Brookfield Property Partners LP - offer for for $30.10 cash per unit

* Brookfield Property Partners - has made proposal to Brookfield Canada Office Properties to acquire about 16.9 percent equity interest

* Brookfield Property Partners LP - unitholders holding 23 pct of unaffiliated box units, including Morgan Stanley, support proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

