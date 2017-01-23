FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ares Capital announces private offering of unsecured convertible notes
January 23, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ares Capital announces private offering of unsecured convertible notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ares Capital Corp

* Ares capital corporation announces private offering of unsecured convertible notes

* Ares capital corp - plans to make a private offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible notes due 2022

* Ares capital corp says expects to use net proceeds of this offering to repay certain outstanding indebtedness under its debt facilities

* Ares capital corp- convertible notes are expected to mature on february 1, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

