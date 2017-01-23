FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-ADMA Biologics to acquire certain assets from Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corp
#Market News
January 23, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-ADMA Biologics to acquire certain assets from Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - ADMA Biologics Inc

* ADMA Biologics to acquire certain assets from Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation and become a vertically integrated commercial plasma products company

* ADMA Biologics Inc - Biotest will provide adma with cash consideration totaling up to $40 million

* ADMA to secure ownership and control of U.S. based immune globulin manufacturing facility

* ADMA Biologics - ADMA to transfer ownership to BPC of its two wholly-owned plasma centers in Norcross, Georgia, Marietta, effective Jan 1, 2019

* BPC will be entering into a standstill with ADMA, BPC will also agree to a six month lock up of sale of ADMA securities

* ADMA Biologics - Biotest AG to maintain its existing distribution rights granted for RI-002 in Europe, near, Middle East, selected other territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

