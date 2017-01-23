BRIEF-RMP Energy appoints Jon Grimwood president

Jan 23 (Reuters) - RMP Energy Inc

* RMP Energy appoints new president, new chairman of the board and provides an operations update

* Says Jon Grimwood appointed president

* Says director John Brussa to retire

* RMP Energy Inc - Josh Young has succeeded Craig Stewart as company's non-executive chairman of board

* RMP Energy Inc - entered into gas processing and oil transportation agreements with a "well-capitalized, regional mid-stream service provider" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: