Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp :

* Sprint acquires 33 percent of tidal and creates game-changing partnership

* Sprint Corp says Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure to join Tidal board of directors

* Sprint Corp - Tidal and its artists will make exclusive content that will only be available to current and new Sprint customers