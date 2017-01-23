FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Gowest to acquire 50 pct interest in Redstone Mill
January 23, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Gowest to acquire 50 pct interest in Redstone Mill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Gowest Gold Ltd :

* Gowest to acquire 50 pct ownership interest in redstone mill

* Gowest Gold Ltd - first installment of purchase price having an aggregate value equal to $5.75 million

* Gowest Gold Ltd - for purposes of transaction, proposed deemed value per unit will be $0.15

* Gowest Gold Ltd - second installment of purchase price having an aggregate value equal to $5.75 million

* Upon completion of proposed transaction, each of parties will hold a 50 pct interest in JVCO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

