7 months ago
BRIEF-Banc of California names Robert Sznewajs Chairman of the Board
January 23, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Banc of California names Robert Sznewajs Chairman of the Board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Banc Of California Inc

* Banc of California names Robert Sznewajs Chairman of the Board; commences CEO succession process

* Banc of California - Office of CEO / president will be composed of Hugh Boyle, Chief Risk Officer, who will additionally assume title of interim CEO

* Banc of California Inc- Steven Sugarman's resignation from his role as chairman and Chief Executive Officer

* Banc of California Inc - Office of CEO / president will also be composed of J. Francisco A. Turner, Chief Strategy Officer

* Turner will partner with Boyle and assume title of interim Chief Financial Officer and President

* Banc of California Inc says board is undertaking a search to identify internal or external candidate to lead company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

