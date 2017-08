Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kalytera Therapeutics Inc :

* Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc announces private placement

* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - offering of up to 24 million common shares at a price of per share of $0.50

* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used by company for acquisition of talent biotechs ltd