7 months ago
BRIEF-Star Bulk Carriers Corp announces agreements for a $51.5 mln private placement of common shares
January 23, 2017 / 2:06 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Star Bulk Carriers Corp announces agreements for a $51.5 mln private placement of common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Star Bulk Carriers Corp :

* Star Bulk Carriers Corp announces agreements for a $51.5 million private placement of common shares

* Star Bulk -agreements with affiliates of Oaktree Capital, senator investment to sell Oaktree and senator an aggregate of 6.3 million shares, at $8.154 per share

* Star Bulk Carriers - giving effect to offering, oaktree, senator expected to beneficially own about 51.4pct, 6.5pct, respectively, of co's common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

