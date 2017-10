Jan 23 (Reuters) - Geovax Labs Inc :

* Geovax announces initiation of HIV human clinical trial

* Geovax Labs Inc - initiation of next human clinical trial of geovax’s preventive HIV vaccine, GOVX-B11

* Geovax labs - HVTN 114 will enroll up to 100 individuals, will test ability of late boosts to increase antibody responses elicited by GeoVax vaccine