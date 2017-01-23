FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Euroseas ltd says bank loan to finance acquisition of containership feeder vessel
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2017 / 2:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Euroseas ltd says bank loan to finance acquisition of containership feeder vessel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd :

* Euroseas Ltd. Announces bank loan to finance recent acquisition and sale of containership feeder vessel

* Announced today signing and service of a drawdown notice under a $10.86 million loan

* Euroseas Ltd says also announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell scrap m/v rt dagr for net sale proceeds of about $2.1 million

* Euroseas Ltd says vessel is expected to be delivered to its buyers in beginning of february 2017

* Euroseas - $10.86 million loan is to finance recent acquisition of m/v Alexandros P newbuild ultramax drybulk carrier that was delivered to Co on Jan 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.