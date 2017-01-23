BRIEF-Condor hospitality trust to acquire four Home2 suites by Hilton hotels

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Condor Hospitality Trust Inc :

* Condor hospitality trust executes agreement to acquire four home2 suites by hilton hotels

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc- has executed an agreement to purchase a portfolio of four Home2 suites hotels for $73.8 million

* Condor Hospitality Trust inc- expected that hotels will continue to be managed by vista host, inc