Jan 23 (Reuters) - Avino Silver And Gold Mines Ltd :

* Avino provides 2016 year end summary and outlook for 2017

* Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd says company's estimated capital expenditures in 2017 $12.2 million

* In 2017, capex at Avino and San Gonzalo will include investment of USD$7.1 million for mill expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: