Jan 23 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp :

* David J. Bronczek promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corp.

* David L. Cunningham to succeed as President and CEO of FedEx Express

* David J. Bronczek is assuming a new role as President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corporation, effective February 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: