Jan 23 (Reuters) - Trustco Bank Corp N Y

* Trustco announces increased fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.113

* Trustco Bank Corp N Y says net interest margin for Q4 of 2016 was 3.13%, up four basis points from Q3 of 2016

* Qtrly net interest income $36.9 million versus $36.3 million