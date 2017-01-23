BRIEF-Yahoo reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Yahoo! Inc
* Yahoo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly GAAP revenue $1,469 million versus $1,273 million
* "Opportunities ahead with Verizon look bright"
* Qtrly number of ADS sold increased 4 percent compared to Q4 of 2015.
* Qtrly cost of revenue (TAC) $ 509 million versus $271 million
* Qtrly number of paid clicks decreased 21 percent compared to Q4 of 2015
* Qtrly non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share $0.25
* Qtrly price-per-ad decreased 10 percent compared to Q4 of 2015.
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Qtrly price-per-click increased 18 percent compared to Q4 of 2015
* "Approximately 90% of our daily active users have already taken or do not need to take remedial action to protect their accounts"
* Verizon transaction is now expected to close in Q2 of 2017
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
"Our top priority continues to be enhancing security for our users"