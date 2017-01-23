FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yahoo reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
#Market News
January 23, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Yahoo reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Yahoo! Inc

* Yahoo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Qtrly GAAP revenue $1,469 million versus $1,273 million

* "Opportunities ahead with Verizon look bright"

* Qtrly number of ADS sold increased 4 percent compared to Q4 of 2015.

* Qtrly cost of revenue (TAC) $ 509 million versus $271 million

* Qtrly number of paid clicks decreased 21 percent compared to Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share $0.25

* Qtrly price-per-ad decreased 10 percent compared to Q4 of 2015.

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Qtrly price-per-click increased 18 percent compared to Q4 of 2015

* "Approximately 90% of our daily active users have already taken or do not need to take remedial action to protect their accounts"

* Verizon transaction is now expected to close in Q2 of 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Our top priority continues to be enhancing security for our users" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

