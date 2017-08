Jan 23 (Reuters) - Simmons First National Corp

* SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FIRST TEXAS BHC INC

* TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $462 MILLION

* AFTER CLOSING, SOUTHWEST EXPECTED TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS AS SEPARATE BANK SUBSIDIARY OF SIMMONS FOR INTERIM PERIOD

* FIRST TEXAS'S SHAREHOLDERS, OTHER EQUITY RIGHTS HOLDERS WILL RECEIVE, IN AGGREGATE, 6.5 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S AND $70 MILLION IN CASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: