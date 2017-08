Jan 24 (Reuters) - Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc

* Acquires strategic stake in Bank Frick

* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.

* Following completion of this investment, company will have a two-year option to acquire further 35% in bank frick

