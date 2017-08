Jan 24 (Reuters) - Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd :

* Siliconware Precision Industries reports unaudited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share TWD 0.89

* Q4 revenue rose 6.8 percent to TWD 22.18 billion

* Basic earnings per ads for quarter was us$ 0.14 and diluted earnings per ads was us$ 0.14 for quarter