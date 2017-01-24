FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Polaris Q4 adjusted EPS $1.18
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Polaris Q4 adjusted EPS $1.18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc :

* Polaris reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.25 to $4.50

* Q4 earnings per share $0.97

* Q4 sales $1.218 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.08 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.18 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 10 to 13 percent

* Qtrly orv dealer inventory was down 11 pct, year-over-year

* Polaris Industries Inc- announced guidance for full year 2017

* Polaris Industries Inc says motorcycle segment sales, including its pg&a related sales, decreased 35 percent in 2016 q4 to $105.7 million

* Polaris industries inc- sales for full year 2017 expected in range of up 10 pct to 13 pct

* Polaris Industries Inc- company expects full year 2017 adjusted net income to be in range of $4.25 to $4.50 per diluted share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.06, revenue view $5.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.