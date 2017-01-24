FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Dupont reports Q4 GAAP earnings $0.29 per share
January 24, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dupont reports Q4 GAAP earnings $0.29 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co

* Dupont reports fourth-quarter and full-year results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $5.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.29 billion

* Q4 agriculture segment operating loss $19 million versus operating loss of $54 million

* Q4 performance materials operating earnings $328 million versus $281 million

* Dupont - "Look forward to closing merger with Dow and are continuing to have constructive discussions with regulators in key jurisdictions"

* Expects first-quarter 2017 GAAP earnings per share to decrease about 18 percent versus prior year

* E I Du pont De Nemours and Co - Company's first-quarter 2017 GAAP earnings include an expected charge of about $0.15 per share

* First-Quarter 2017 operating earnings per share are expected to increase about 8 percent versus prior year

* E I Du Pont De Nemours and Co - Expected charge of about $0.15 per share for transaction costs associated with planned merger with Dow

* E I Du Pont De Nemours - Expect merger to close in first half of 2017, pending regulatory approval. Therefore, only guidance for Q1 2017 is being provided

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* E I Du Pont De Nemours and Co - expect Dow Chemical merger to close in first half of 2017, pending regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

