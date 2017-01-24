FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Nord Anglia Education Q1 adjusted earnings $0.25 per share
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Nord Anglia Education Q1 adjusted earnings $0.25 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Nord Anglia Education Inc

* Nord Anglia Education reports first quarter FY2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $261 million versus I/B/E/S view $261.9 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 to $0.71

* Nord Anglia Education Inc - Reiterating its previous outlook for fiscal 2017 revenue and adjusted EBITDA

* Nord Anglia Education Inc - Raising its outlook for fiscal 2017 adjusted net income and adjusted EPS

* Nord Anglia - Now expects fiscal year 2017 adjusted net income to range between $69-$74 million and adjusted EPS to range between $0.66-$0.71 per share

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $923.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.