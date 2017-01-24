FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson reports Q4 adj. earnings $1.58 per share
January 24, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson reports Q4 adj. earnings $1.58 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Johnson & Johnson reports 2016 fourth-quarter results:

* Q4 earnings per share $1.38

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.58 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $18.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $18.28 billion

* Johnson & Johnson - Engaging in a process to evaluate potential strategic options for Johnson & Johnson diabetes care companies

* Johnson & Johnson - Strategic options may include formation of operating partnerships, joint ventures or strategic alliances, a sale of businesses

* Sees FY 2017 sales $74.1 billion to $74.8 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.93 to $7.08 excluding items

* Johnson & Johnson - Excluding items, on an operational basis, qtrly worldwide sales increased 7.6 percent, domestic sales increased 9.5 percent and international sales increased 5.6 percent

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $7.11, revenue view $75.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Johnson & Johnson Q4 worldwide Invokana/ Invokamet sales $371 million versus $372 million

* Johnson & Johnson - Q4 worldwide pharmaceutical sales $8,232 million versus $8,064 million last year

* Q4 worldwide Remicade sales $1,624 million versus $1,783 million in Q3

* Johnson & Johnson - Q4 worldwide consumer sales $3,432 million versus $3,320 million last year

* Johnson & Johnson - Q4 worldwide medical devices sales $6,442 million versus $6,427 million last year

* Johnson & Johnson Q4 worldwide Zytiga sales $519 million versus $581 million

* Q4 worldwide Velcade sales $274 million versus $304 million in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

