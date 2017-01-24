FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-II-VI Incorporated reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-II-VI Incorporated reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - II-VI Inc

* II-VI Incorporated reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings; achieves record bookings, revenues and backlog

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 revenue $232 million versus I/B/E/S view $225.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.31 to $0.36

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $234 million to $244 million

* II-VI Inc says outlook for third fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2017 is revenue of $234 million to $244 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $228.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* II-VI Inc says additional expenses associated with acceleration of investment in new technology platform in Q3 expected to be around $0.11 per share

* Qtrly bookings of $274m increased 32% from Q2FY16

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.