7 months ago
BRIEF-Capital City Bank Group Q4 EPS $0.20
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Capital City Bank Group Q4 EPS $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Capital City Bank Group Inc :

* Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital City Bank Group Inc- tax equivalent net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $20.3 million compared to $19.6 million for Q3 of 2016

* Capital City Bank Group Inc- net interest margin for Q4 of 2016 was 3.34 pct, an increase of 11 basis points over q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
