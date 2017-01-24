FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Verizon reports Q4 adjusted earnings $0.86 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.86 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $32.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $32.08 billion

* Verizon Communications Inc - Regarding Yahoo acquisition, Verizon continues to work with Yahoo to assess impact of data breaches

* Qtrly wireless retail postpaid churn 1.10 percent versus 0.96 percent last year

* Qtrly wireless retail postpaid net additions 591,000 versus 1.5 million last year

* Verizon Communications Inc - At year-end 2016, Verizon had 114.2 million wireless retail connections, a 1.9 percent year-over-year increase

* Verizon Communications Inc sees full-year 2017 consolidated revenues, on an organic basis, to be fairly consistent with 2016

* FY 2017 revenue view $126.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Verizon Communications Inc sees consolidated capital spending for 2017 in range of $16.8 billion to $17.5 billion

* Verizon Communications Inc sees minimum pension funding requirements of approximately $600 million in 2017

* Verizon says on track for return by 2018-2019 timeframe to co's credit-rating profile prior to acquisition of Vodafone interest in Verizon wireless

* Verizon Communications - Expects its acquisition of XO Communications to close in Q1 2017 and sale of data centers to Equinix to close in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
