BRIEF-Harte Gold says 5 rigs are expected to be working by March

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Harte Gold Corp

* Harte Gold issued phase 1 commercial permit & provides corporate update

* Harte Gold Corp- total of 5 drill rigs are expected to be working by march, 2017

* Harte gold corp- has begun discussions with pic mobert first nation and plans to conclude an impact benefit agreement by q2 2017

* Harte Gold Corp says phase 1 commercial permit issued january 17, 2017, allowing continued mining at sugar zone deposit of 30,000 additional tonnes

* Harte Gold Corp -further underground development in preparation for full scale commercial operations expected to begin q1 2018 at sugar zone deposit