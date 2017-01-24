BRIEF-Corning Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.47

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Corning Inc

* Reg-Corning reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and significant progress on strategy and capital allocation framework

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.47

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corning inc - year-over-year sales, net income, and eps growth expected in q1 of 2017

* Corning Inc qtrly core earnings per share $0.50

* Corning Inc - life sciences segment is expected to have low-single-digit percentage sales growth for first-quarter and full-year 2017

* Corning Inc - in q1 of 2017, company expects corning's volume to increase by mid-teen percentage year over year for display technologies

* Corning Inc - expects full-year 2017 segment sales to increase for specialty materials

* Corning- expects overall favorable lcd glass price environment for full year, with price declines more moderate than in 2016 for display technologies

* Corning Inc - in q1 of 2017, year-over-year optical communications sales growth is expected to be at least 25 percent

* Corning Inc - full-year 2017 sales are expected to be consistent to up slightly from last year for environmental technologies

* Corning Inc qtrly gaap net sales $2,476 million versus $2,231 million

* Corning Inc - for q1 of 2017, year-over-year segment sales are expected to be consistent to down slightly for environmental technologies

* Corning Inc - for full-year 2017, corning expects rate of growth in both retail market and glass demand to be in mid-single digit percentages

* Corning Inc - expects an overall favorable lcd glass price environment for full year 2017, with price declines more moderate than in 2016

* Corning Inc - in q1 of 2017, year-over-year segment sales growth is expected to be in high-teen percentages for specialty materials

* Corning Inc qtrly core sales $2,551 million versus $2,402 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $2.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: