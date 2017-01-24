BRIEF-Allegheny technologies announces fourth quarter results

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc :

* ATI announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 sales rose 3 percent to $796 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.04 excluding items

* Allegheny Technologies Inc says ongoing FRP restructuring to focus on value, not volume, including permanent idling of midland and bagdad, pa facilities

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - indefinite idling of Rowley, UT Premium Titanium sponge production facility was completed in Q4 2016

* Allegheny Technologies Inc- Q4 2016 results include $29 million of pre-tax restructuring charges,

* Allegheny Technologies -expect cost structure to continue to improve throughout year as a result of our 2016 titanium operations restructuring actions

* Allegheny Technologies - expect shipments of specialty coil and plate products to improve in 2017 and benefit from hrpf capabilities

* Allegheny Technologies Inc says do not expect to pay any U.S. Federal taxes in 2017 due to net operating loss carryforwards

* Allegheny Technologies Inc- expect 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $125 million

* Allegheny Technologies Inc says beyond 2017, continue to expect capital expenditures to average no more than $100 million annually for next several years

* Allegheny Technologies Inc says currently expect 2017 pre-tax retirement benefit expense to be about $71 million, or approximately $23 million lower than 2016

* Allegheny Technologies Inc says expect to make a $135 million cash contribution to U.S. Qualified pension plan in 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $803.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allegheny -Q4 sales rose 4% compared to Q4 2015, primarily as a result of higher sales of nickel-based and specialty stainless alloys, and forged and cast components Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: