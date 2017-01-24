BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark Q4 adjusted EPS $1.45

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kimberly-clark Corp :

* Kimberly-Clark announces year-end 2016 results and 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.20 to $6.35

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.45

* Q4 earnings per share $1.40

* Q4 sales $4.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.55 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - company's board of directors has approved a 5.4 percent increase in quarterly dividend, taking dividend to 97 cents per share

* Kimberly-Clark Corp- personal care segment Q4 sales of $2.2 billion increased 1 percent

* Kimberly-Clark Corp- consumer tissue segment q4 sales of $1.5 billion decreased 1 percent

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - company achieved its total restructuring savings objective one year ahead of target

* Kimberly-Clark Corp sees FY 2017 net income per share of $6.20 to $6.35

* Kimberly-Clark Corp sees 2017 net sales similar to prior year

* Kimberly-Clark - annualized pre-tax savings from restructuring of $140 million through end of 2016 versus estimate for savings of $120 million - $140 million by 2017 end

* Kimberly-Clark Corp sees 2017 capital spending of $850 to $950 million

* Kimberly-Clark Corp sees 2017 organic sales growth of approximately 2 percent, driven by higher volumes

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.28, revenue view $18.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $4.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: