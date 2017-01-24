FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark Q4 adjusted EPS $1.45
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark Q4 adjusted EPS $1.45

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kimberly-clark Corp :

* Kimberly-Clark announces year-end 2016 results and 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.20 to $6.35

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.45

* Q4 earnings per share $1.40

* Q4 sales $4.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.55 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - company's board of directors has approved a 5.4 percent increase in quarterly dividend, taking dividend to 97 cents per share

* Kimberly-Clark Corp- personal care segment Q4 sales of $2.2 billion increased 1 percent

* Kimberly-Clark Corp- consumer tissue segment q4 sales of $1.5 billion decreased 1 percent

* Kimberly-Clark Corp - company achieved its total restructuring savings objective one year ahead of target

* Kimberly-Clark Corp sees FY 2017 net income per share of $6.20 to $6.35

* Kimberly-Clark Corp sees 2017 net sales similar to prior year

* Kimberly-Clark - annualized pre-tax savings from restructuring of $140 million through end of 2016 versus estimate for savings of $120 million - $140 million by 2017 end

* Kimberly-Clark Corp sees 2017 capital spending of $850 to $950 million

* Kimberly-Clark Corp sees 2017 organic sales growth of approximately 2 percent, driven by higher volumes

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.28, revenue view $18.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $4.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.